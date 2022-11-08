Indian Council for Cultural Relations Offers 3-month Online Basic Hindi Awareness Course for Foreign Nationals

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is starting a three-month online Basic Hindi Awareness programme for abroad students in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Central Hindi Directorate (CHD).

According to the media reports, classes will commence on November 16 and will be conducted twice a week. The course is designed to increase foreign nationals’ basic awareness and knowledge of the Hindi language. ICCR has confirmed that 226 students from nine countries including Thailand, China, Mauritius, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Romania have registered for the programme.

An official statement from ICCR explained the roles of IGNOU, CHD, and the council, saying that IGNOU will register and enroll students in the course. It will even be in charge of student evaluation and certification.

On the other hand, CHD, the Ministry of Education’s apex body for the promotion of Hindi will make study materials available to students. In addition to this, it will direct and assess them. The ICCR has decided to cover 70 percent of the Hindi course fees and the students will be responsible for the remaining 30 percent.

ICCR while making the official statement mentioned, “Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world. Hindi, one of India’s official languages, is also the most spoken language in India." The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, as part of its mandate of furthering Indian culture abroad, is already engaged in the promotion of the Hindi language, it added.

The ICCR goes on to say that it is deputising Hindi teachers and professors to India Culture Centers and ICCR Hindi chairs established in universities around the globe. The council concludes by stating that ICCR scholarships are also an important step toward the promotion of the Hindi language abroad.

