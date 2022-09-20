Indian Embassy in China Lists 45 Medical Universities Allowed to Appear for FMGE, Data Shows 15.85% Pass Percentage

The Indian Embassy in China has issued a list of 45 accredited medical universities whose students will be allowed to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for admission into Indian colleges. Along with the names, the embassy issued a pass percentage of students who had cleared FMGE in the past.

As per the data provided by the embassy, till September 15, 2022, only 15.85 per cent, or 6,793 out of 42, 857 students who studied in these Chinese universities could clear FMGE and qualify for medical practice in India. According to guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC), any students who complete their medical education abroad should mandatorily clear FMGE to practice and pursue further medical education in India.

List of Medical Universities accredited by the Indian Embassy in China

The updated list of the 45 Chinese medical universities is now available on the official website of the Indian Embassy in China.

— Shihezi University

— Jinan University

— Xiamen University

— Sun Yat Sen University

— North Sichuan Medical College

— Ningbo University

— Harbin Medical University

— Jinzhou Medical University

— Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou Medical University (Offshore School)

— Anhui Medical University

— Zhejiang University

— Sichuan University

— Xinjiang Medical University

— Qingdao University

— Southwest Medical University

— Capital Medical University

— Nanjing Medical University

— Tianjin Medical University

— China Medical University

— Southern Medical University

— Guangxi Medical University

— Beihua University

— Jiangsu University

— Kunming Medical University

— Guangzhou Medical University

— Southeast University

— Ningxia Medical University

— Yangzhou University

— Huazhong University Of Science & Technology

— Tongji University

— Xuzhou Medical University

— Zhengzhou University

— Soochow University

— China Three Gorges University

— Nantong University

— Hebei Medical University

— Shandong University

— Xi An Jiaotong University

— Chongqing Medical University

— Fujian Medical University

— Wuhan University

— Dalian Medical University

— Jilin University

— Shantou University

— Fudan University

Students planning to enrol in any university in China were advised to ascertain whether the university is on the list of 45 universities, the duration of the course (as it varies from university to university), curriculum, the language of instructions, mode of education (online or offline), fee structure and visa requirements before proceeding to China.

