Indian fresher’s job market has seen a massive growth from July–Dec 2021 to July-Dec 2022, says TeamLease EdTech Career Outlook Report. According to the report, overall freshers’ hiring intentions for the current HY (July–December, 2022) increased by 30 per cent to 61 per cent from (July–December, 2021). From HY2 (July-December, 2021) to HY2 (July-December, 2022), there is a more than threefold increase in the share of employment opportunities for freshers.

The Information Technology and E-commerce sectors consistently hire freshers and lead the sectors on hiring intentions for the period July-December, 2022. When compared to the same period of the previous HY, the top four industries that have witnessed remarkable growth in the current HY are information technology (34%), followed by e-commerce & technology start-ups (23%) telecommunication (22%), and engineering sector (20%).

Roles such as Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Molecular Biologist and Back End Developer are high in demand across sectors.

Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad offer the most employment opportunities among the cities covered. Bangalore (25%) has experienced growth in the intention to hire for the current HY, followed by Mumbai (19%) and Delhi (18%). In terms of degree-wise hiring talent, Bachelor’s degrees, with 17%, and Diploma with 11%, have seen the maximum growth this year, closely followed by Masters.

With the beginning of the second half of 2022, attracting and retaining talent emerged as a top priority for many leading companies and business leaders. The report highlights many critical trends and shall be helpful for organizations to compete and prepare more effectively to meet their talent requirements.

Demand for fresher talent has increased for the current half year (July–Dec 2022), and the Indian job market is more stable compared with markets around the world.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech said,“ There is a substantial increase in job openings for freshers; but many demand updated skills and experience due to the accelerated rate of tech and digital advancements globally. Breaking down the Hiring Intent thus helps identify the right path for students and corporates equally in the times of talent wars".

