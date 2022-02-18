Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to be Established in UAE as Part of Trade Deal

As part of the India-UAE trade deal, the two nations have agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE. This will be the first time an IIT will be set up abroad. At present, there are a total of 23 IITs in India that offer BTech to doctoral programmes. Among the top IITs in the country include IIT Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Madras, and many others.

The deal also highlighted enhancing cooperation in skill development so as to align with the market needs and address the changing needs for the future of work. The joint vision statement released by India-UAE puts focus on the future course of bilateral relations. The two nations have also agreed to set up an India–UAE cultural council to facilitate and promote cross-cultural exchanges, cultural projects, exhibitions, and dialogue between thought leaders of the two countries.

The two nations also agreed to support each other’s clean energy missions and establish a joint hydrogen task force to help scale up technologies, with a special focus on the production of green hydrogen. It will also collaborate on critical technologies and mutually promote e-businesses and e-payment solutions as well as promote start-ups from both countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.