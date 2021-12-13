Indian Mathematician Neena Gupta Wins Ramanujan Prize 2021

Indian mathematician Neena Gupta has been awarded the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians, 2021. Gupta, who is a mathematician faculty member of the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, was awarded the ‘2021 DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries’ for exemplary work in geometry and commutative algebra. She has become only the fourth Indian to win this award. Out of the four Indians who have won the Ramanujan prize, three are faculty members of the ISI.

Gupta is also the third woman to receive the Ramanujan Prize that’s given internationally to young mathematicians under the age of 45 for their innovative work in the field. The award was founded in 2004, and the first recipient in 2005 was Brazilian mathematician Marcello Viana.

The Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians is administered by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in association with the International Mathematical Union and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The jury of the award constitutes eminent mathematicians from around the globe.

Gupta had previously bagged the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for science and technology in 2019. Her solution to the Zariski cancellation problem, a fundamental problem in Algebraic Geometry, had won her the Young Scientists Award of the Indian National Science Academy in 2014. Gupta’s solution was described as one of the best works in the recent history of geometry anywhere in the world.

Gupta developed a keen interest in mathematics from a very young age. After completing her schooling at Khalsa High School in Dunlop, she joined Kolata’s Bethune College for graduation. She completed her master’s and doctoral degrees from ISI, and soon joined the institute as a faculty member.

Prior to Gupta, ISI’s Ritabrata Munshi and Amalendu Krishna had won the Ramanujan Award. While Munshi completed both his B.Stat and M.Stat from ISI, Krishna had completed his M.Stat from the institute.

The Ramanujan Prize is given in memory of ace mathematician Srinivasa Ramajuna Iyengar who made an immense contribution to a vast range of mathematical topics like the analytical theory of numbers and worked on elliptic functions.

