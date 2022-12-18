Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till Dec 28

The Indian Navy has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23. Candidates can now apply till December 28. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch. The age for Agniveer (SSR) candidates should be between 17½ - 21 years on the day of enrolment.

A total of 100 vacancies, including 20 reserved for women, will be filled through this recruitment drive beginning on December 8. The recruitment will be open only to unmarried candidates. The job advertisement shared by the Indian Navy reads, “The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years."

Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 01/2023 registration: Know how to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23"

Step 3. Register and proceed with the application process

Step 4. Fill in all the required the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Step 5. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

INDIAN NAVY AGNIVEER MR RECRUITMENT: SELECTION PROCESS

According to the official notification, the selection process of the Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch will include three stages:

(i) Shortlisting (computer-based online examination)

(ii) Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical

(iii) Final Recruitment Medical Examination

INDIAN NAVY AGNIVEER MR RECRUITMENT: SALARY

Those who are selected will be paid Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. They will also be compensated for risk and hardship, as well as dress and travel expenses.

Candidates must note that Agniveers will not be released from the services at their own request. However, in exceptional circumstances, the release may be allowed by the competent authority.

