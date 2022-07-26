Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 Begins, 10th Pass can Apply, Salary Upto Rs 40,000

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of Agniveers (Sailor for Matric Recruit) for the December 2022 batch under the Agnipath scheme. The recruitment will fill a total of 200 vacancies, including 40 posts for female candidates. Candidates may send in their application online at joinindiannavy.gov.in before July 30.

The recruitment shall initially be done for four years. Candidates at the end of their service will be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package that will comprise their monthly contribution along with a matching contribution by the government of India.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done based on a multi-tier process that includes shortlisting, a written examination slated for November 2022, a physical fitness test (PFT) and fitness in medical examinations. For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit joinindiannavy.org.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidate must have passed the 10th (Matriculation) examination from a university or education board recognized by the Government of India.

Age limit: Candidate should be born between 01 Dec 1999 to 31 May 2000.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Log on to joinindiannavy.org and create a registration by submitting the required details

Step 2. In case you already are registered, log in and fill out the application form. Cross-check the entered information to avoid any errors. The Indian Navy doesn’t allow any modification and change in the application form after submission.

Step 3. Upload documents and photographs.

Step 4. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 5. Save the acknowledgment for future use.

Step 6. Candidate must note that incorrect declaration of information may result in cancellation of candidature.

Despite the initial protests, the Agneepath scheme has witnessed good participation from the aspirants. In the recruitment for Agniveer SSR in the Indian Navy, over 3 lakh applications were received for 2,800 posts. Owing to the response, the initial deadline for application, July 22 was pushed to July 24.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected under the Agneepath scheme will get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month in the first year, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 per month in the fourth year.

