Indian Navy Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment 2022 for 1500 Agniveer Posts, Notification Soon

The online registration process for hiring Agniveers in the Indian Navy is likely to begin in December via Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR). As per media reports, the application process is slated to commence on December 8. Eligible and interested unmarried male and female candidates will be invited to apply at the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for registration is December 17.

A total of 1500 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Out of which 1400 vacancies are for Indian Navy SSR Recruitment and 100 vacancies for Indian Navy MR Recruitment. In order to complete the registration, candidates will be asked to pay Rs 550 for the form fee.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSR - The candidate should have completed class 12 with Maths and Physics, as well as at least one of Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Science from a Board of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

MR - The candidate must have completed class 10 from a Board of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Age Limit: Applicants should be born between May 1, 2002, and October 31, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment: How to Apply?

Step 1. Open the online portal of the Indian Navy.

Step 2. If you haven’t already, register with your e-mail address by clicking on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 3. Log in with your registered email address and select “Current Opportunities."

Step 4. Click on the link to “Apply".

Step 5. Fill out the form by uploading all the documents and submit.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written Examination, followed by Physical Fitness Test, Initial Medical, and final recruitment medical examination.

