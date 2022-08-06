In a notification issued on Friday, the Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible unmarried men and women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) under the special naval orientation course. The online application for the SSC course is open till August 15. The recruitment drive is being held for as many as 50 posts.

The course will commence from January 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates are also required to fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. The shortlisted candidates will join the SSC executive in sub-lieutenant rank. Initially, the service tenure will be of ten years, and the first two years will be a probation period for the SSC (IT) officer. The service tenure can be extended up to four years.

Also read| Punjab National Bank is Hiring 103 Officers, Managers, Salary up to Rs 48,170

Advertisement

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates for the upcoming SSC course in the information technology branch should be born between January 2, 1998 to July 1, 2003. Other qualifications laid down by the notification mentioned that the interested candidates should have the educational qualification with a minimum of 60 per cent overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of — MSc, BE, BTech, MTech (computer science/ computer science and engineering, computer) or engineering, IT, software systems, cyber security, system administration and networking, computer systems and networking, data analytics, artificial intelligence or MCA with BCA, BSc (computer science/ IT).

Also read| Agniveer Hiring via WhatsApp? PIB Clarifies on Indian Army, Navy, Airforce Recruitment

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — joinindianavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage register yourself first.

Step 3: Once you’re registered, login from the candidate portal and select the SSC Executive (Information Technology) and fill in the details.

Step 4: Upload required documents and complete the application process.

Advertisement

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The notification also informs that the shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised. For candidates who have completed or are in the final year of BE/BTech, marks obtained up to fifth semester will be considered for SSB shortlisting. For candidates who have completed MSc/ MCA/ M Tech, marks obtained in all semesters will be considered for shortlisting.

Meanwhile, for final year students pursuing MSc/MCA/M Tech, marks obtained till the pre-final year will be considered. The Indian Navy notification also mentions that the shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interviews through e-mail or SMS.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here