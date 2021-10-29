Indian Navy Sailor, MR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 300 Posts for 10th Pass, Salary upto Rs 69,000

Indian Navy has invited applications for over 300 vacancies of sailors under Matric Recruit (MR). The recruitment notification was released on October 26 and the application process would begin from October 29 onwards on its official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Indian Navy Sailors MR) recruitment 2021 is November 2.

The eligible candidates who are interested to join the Indian Navy can apply online within the closure date. As per the official statement, as many as 1500 suitable candidates will be called for the written exam and physical fitness test. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details below

>Indian Navy Sailors (MR) Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Advertisement

>Education: Candidates must have passed Class 10 from any recognised board of school education.

>Age: The age limit should be between 17 to 20 years.

>Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Candidates will be required to first visit the official website of Join Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Career & Jobs’ sections and click on the ‘Matric Recruit’ under ‘Join As Sailors’

Step 3: Reda the instructions carefully and click on ‘Register’ if you’re a new user.

Step 4: Next, complete the registration and proceed to apply for the recruitment. Alternatively, you can click on the ‘Candidate’s Login’ tab if you are a registered user and proceed to fill in the application form

Step 4: Fill in the details, upload documents and pay the application fees for the Indian Navy MR recruitment

Step 5: Submit and take a print of the confirmation page for any future reference.

The shortlisted candidates qualifying all the rounds of the Indian Navy recruitment drive will be placed for initial training of 14 weeks at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

The candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period and after that, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs.69,100).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.