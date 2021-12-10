Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Applications Begin, Salary at Rs 43,100

The Indian Navy has opened applications to enroll for various sailor posts under sports quota. The last date for submitting the application is December 25. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Direct Entry Petty officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) or Matric Recruits (MR).

To be selected for the posts, candidates have to appear for the trials at the designated Naval centres. The qualified candidates will have to undergo a medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai. The candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Navy for the application format which has to be sent through ordinary posts.

>Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Eligibility

>Age: As per the official advertisement, the candidate must be between the age of 17 to 22 years, as of the date of commencement of the course to apply for the courses.

>Height: The candidate must be at least 157 cms in height with a minimum chest expansion of 5 cms.

>Education: Those who want to apply should have educational eligibility of 12 pass in any stream.

>Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will undergo initial training at INS Chilika for which they will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month and Rs 21,700 and Rs 43,100 on successful completion of the initial training.

Sportsmen who have previously participated at international junior or senior national championships in various sports namely athletics, aquatics, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, artistic gymnastics, handball, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, squash, fencing, golf, tennis, kayaking & canoeing, rowing, shooting, sailing and windsurfing can apply for the post by submitting their application.

