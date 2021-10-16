Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 300 Posts, Salary at Rs 69,100

Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of unmarried male candidates to enrol as sailors under the Matric Recruit (MR). A total of 300 suitable candidates will be selected for April 2022 batch. The application will begin online at joinindiannavy.gov.in from October 29 and will conclude on November 2.

As per the official statement, as many as 1500 applicants will be shortlisted for the written test, physical fitness test and medical standards. Those qualifying all the rounds will be selected for 12 weeks of training at INS Chilka.

>Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: 10th pass from any recognised boards of school education.

Age Limit: Candidates should be born between April 01, 2002, and September 30, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

>Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates can follow this step-by-step procedure to apply for Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy

Step 2: Go to the candidates’ login tab and register yourself with your email ID, and mobile number

Step 3: Now, log in using the registered email id and go to the ‘Current Opportunities’ section

Step 4: Click on the ‘Apply’ tab against the respective advertisement

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Preview and submit your application. Once done, keep a copy of the duly submitted application form for future reference.

>Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The written test will have objective type questions divided into two sections, that is, science and mathematics and general knowledge. The question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English. All candidates appearing for written examination would be required to appear for PFT on the same day.

>Indian Navy MR recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month during the initial training period. Once the training is completed, the candidates will be placed in level 3 of the defence pay matrix, which is between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

