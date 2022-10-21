The Indian Navy has issued an open call for candidates to apply for Short Service Commission (SSC) officer positions. Those who are eligible can apply online via the Navy’s official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration period will last from October 21 to November 6.

A total of 217 Short Service Commission officer positions will be filled in this recruitment drive. However, the number of vacancies is subject to change depending on the availability of training slots. The entries of selected candidates are scheduled to begin in June 2023. All the posts are open to both unmarried men and women.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Advertisement

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment: Eligibility

Age- Candidates born between 02 Jan 1998 to 01 Jul 2003 can apply

Education-

A candidate must have minimum 60 per cent marks in English in class 10 or 12 and one of the undermentioned educational qualifications with minimum 60 per cent overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following:

(a) MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), or

(b) MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Advertisement

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment: Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their normalized marks in their qualifying degree. A candidate’s qualifying degree marks will be normalized using the formulae specified in the Join Indian Navy website URL. Aspirants can find more information on the Indian Navy’s official website.

Candidates are to register and fill application on the Indian Navy website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Advertisement

On the occasion of Navy Day on Wednesday, the Indian Navy hosted an educational tour for school students on its warships in Visakhapatnam. At Visakhapatnam, 1,714 students and 198 teachers visited the warship INS Airavat, an amphibious ship of the eastern fleet. They were presented with an overview of the Indian Navy.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here