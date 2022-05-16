Indian Oil Junior Engineers Assistant Recruitment: Here's How to Apply, Salary up to Rs 1.5 Lakhs

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a job advertisement for Junior Engineering Assistants. Online registrations for this post began on May 7 and are going to end on May 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation, iocl.com.

This current recruitment campaign launched by IOCL plans to fill 19 vacancies, 18 of which are for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (production) and one for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (instrumentation).

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Age: As of April 30, the minimum age for General/EWS/ST candidates should be 18 years, and the maximum age should be 26 years. Relaxation in age upto five years for SC and three years for OBC (NCL) candidates considered against reserved positions will be allowed. Further, relaxation to ex-servicemen will be also be allowed.

Read | MRPL is Hiring via GATE Score, Salary Upto Rs 1.60 Lakh

Education: Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): A candidate must have a three-year diploma in chemical/ refinery & petrochemical engineering or a B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognised institute/ university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 45 per cent for SC candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): An applicant must have a three-year diploma in instrumentation/ instrumentation & electronics/ instrumentation & control engineering from a recognised institute/ university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general & OBC candidates and 45 per cent for SC candidates against reserved positions.

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of IOCL.

Step 2. Click on the ‘What’s New’ option on the homepage.

Advertisement

Step 3. Now go to PRPC’s Requirement for Experienced Non-Executive Personnel

Read|Despite Being Eligible for Admission to IITs in 2021, Surat Boy Retook GATE 2022 for Dream College

Step 4. Select “Detailed Advertisement" (to refer to the Advertisement)

Step 5. Click the apply link.

Step 6. Complete and submit the application form.

Step 7. Make sure to take a printout of the form for future use.

Indian Oil Corporation Recruitment 2022: Salary

Advertisement

Those who will get selected will get a salary between Rs 25,000-Rs 1,05,000.

After successfully submitting an online application, candidates must send a print-out of the online application form, duly signed by him/her, along with all self-attested supporting documents as per Annexure-I of the advertisement and a colour photograph under self-attestation to Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana-132103, by Ordinary Post. They can also send a scanned copy of online application form, fully signed, together with all self-attested supporting papers to prpcrecruitment@indianoil.in by June 18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.