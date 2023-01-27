Indian Post is recruiting for the positions of Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster, and Assistant Branch Postmaster. The Department of Posts will fill 40,889 Vacancies. The application process for the Gramin Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster, and Assistant Branch Postmaster opened on Friday, January 27, 2023. The registration will close on February 16, 2023. A correction window will be opened for three days from February 17 to February 19, 2023. Aspirants are required to visit www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for more information.

Eligibility Criteria:

Advertisement

The age limit for the post is between 18-40 years. The age of the applicant will be determined on the last date of submission of the application as per notification.

Aspirants should have a class 10 pass certificate with Mathematics and English as one of their subjects. Furthermore, candidates must have studied the local language of their area at least up to a Secondary standard.

Applicants should have knowledge of computers with adequate means of livelihood. Candidates should also know cycling.

How to apply:

Candidates have to submit their application online via www.indiapostgdsonline.in. The authorities will not entertain any other mode of application. For more information, candidates can read Annexure V of the notification. For any query and help, aspirants may contact the Division-wise helpdesk and mobile numbers are provided on the website.

Selection Criteria

The applicants will be shortlisted for the post on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The merit will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in class 10th with an aggregated percentage of the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Fee Payment:

Advertisement

For SC/ST and female candidates, there is no fee while for other candidates Rs 100 is to be paid.

Read all the Latest Education News here