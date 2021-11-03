Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: 8th Pass Onwards Can Apply, Direct Hiring Without Exams for 1664 Posts

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of North Central Railways has invited applications for apprentices for 1664 posts across various trades, workshops, and divisions of the NCR. The posts will be filled in Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj for the year 2021-22. Interested candidates may apply for their preferred post on RRC Prayagraj’s official portal, rrrcpryj.org on or before the last date of submission December 1.

Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: Vacancies

Applications have been invited for apprentices slots across various departments and divisions including, mechanical (364), Electrical (339), Jhansi Divison (480), Workshop Jhansi (185), Agra Division (296).

Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the apprentice recruitment must have passed Class 10 or equivalent examination with 50 per cent marks. For welder, wireman, and carpenter, candidates must have cleared class 8. Additionally, all applicants must have an ITI certification in the relevant trade issued by NCT/SCVT duly recognised by the government of India.

Age limit: Applicants taking part in the apprenticeship recruitment process must be at least 15 years of age. The upper age limit under this recruitment process is 24 years as of December 1, 2021. There’s an additional five-year relaxation in the age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories. For OBC (non-creamy) the relaxation is three years whereas in the case of ex-serviceman the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC (ECR)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link for apprentice recruitment

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Upload the documents. Pay registration fee

Step 5: Submit. Download and save the application form for future reference.

Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC categories. For every other category applicant, there is no application fee. The application along with the transaction charges will have to be paid online.

Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks in matriculation and ITI examination with equal weightage to both. The shortlisted candidates will then be called for document verification to the extent of 1.5 times the vacancies notified. The candidates will be trained for a period of one year and will receive a stipend during this period.

