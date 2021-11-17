Indian Railways is Hiring 1785 Apprentices, Direct Entry Without Exams, Here's How

South Eastern Railway (SER) has released invited applications for 1,785 apprenticeship posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official RRC/SC website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process began on November 15 and the last date to apply is December 14 up till 5 pm. The various posts include fitter, turner, electrician, welder, mechanic, machinist, painter, refrigerator and AC machinist, cable jointer, crane operator, winder, etc.

South Eastern Railway apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared matriculation or class 10 from a recognised board with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and an ITI pass certificate in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done, granted by the NCVT.

Advertisement

>Also read| Indian Railways Apprentices Recruitment: 8th Pass Onwards Can Apply, Direct Hiring Without Exams for 1664 Posts

>Age: The candidates must be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age as of January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years in the case of SC and ST candidates, three years in the case of OBC candidates, and ten years for physically handicapped candidates. The upper age limit is relaxable by additional ten years for ex-servicemen up to the extent of service rendered in Defence Forces.

>South Eastern Railway apprenticeship recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of South Eastern Railway

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the apprenticeship application link

Step 3. Register using your name and a valid phone, email id

Step 4. Fill up the application form

Step 5. Upload required documents - scanned copy of photograph and signature.

Step 6. Pay the application fees. Submit.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the filled registration form for further use

>Read: TCS Offers Free Course to Make Young Professionals, Students Job-ready

South Eastern Railway apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay the application fees of Rs 100. Meanwhile, those belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates need not pay any application fees. The payment of fees will have to be made online only.

South Eastern Railway apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will selected be purely on the basis of merit, that is, their eligibility criteria and available vacancies in respective communities. In case two candidates have the same marks, the one with the older age will be preferred. Candidates will be called to be document verification to the extent of 1.5 times the vacancies notified and they will have to pass the medical and physical fitness exams as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.