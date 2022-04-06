Indian Railways is Hiring 2900 Apprentice: Direct Hiring Without Exam, 10th Pass Can Apply

Eastern Railways has notified the recruitment process for filling 2972 apprentice posts in its various division. Eligible candidates can apply online through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railways official portal. The recruitment process will start on April 11 and the application window will be open till May 10.

Of the total 2972 notified vacancies, 659 are in Howrah Divison, 612 are in Liluah Divison and 297 are in the Sialdah Divison of Eastern Railways. Additionally, there are another 187 posts in Kanchrapara Division, 138 are in the Malda division whereas Asansol and Jamalpur divisions have 412 and 667 posts, respectively. Candidates must note that all applications have to be submitted in online mode only.

Candidates will be selected for the training slot of a division of Eastern Railways based on a merit list prepared in respect of all eligible candidates.

Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The age limit for recruitment is 15 to 24 years.

Education: To be eligible for the application process, a candidate must have class 10 or its equivalent with at least 50 percent marks from a recognised board. Additionally, the candidate must also have the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

Railway Recruitment: Documents Needed for Application

Before initiating the application process for the apprentice post, the candidates must keep the following documents ready with them:

-Scanned copies of a recent passport size photograph and signature

- Scanned copies of class 8 and 10 mark sheets

- ITI Certificates from NCV/SCVT

- Category certificate (if applicable)

Railway Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to RRCER’s official website, rrcer.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the application link for the recruitment (to be activated on April 11)

Step 3. Fill in the form with required details in specified fields.

Step 4. Attach soft copies of the required documents.

Step 5. Cross-check the entered information and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit your application and save the acknowledgment for future use.

The application fee for the process is Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST, and PwBD categories aren’t required to pay any fee. For detailed information about the recruitment, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on RRCER’s official portal.

