Indian Railways Shortlist 57,117 Candidates for Station Master, Train Assistants Posts, 4368 Are Women

More than 4,000 women candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment of 6865 station masters and 161 train assistants posts in Indian Railways. Of the total of 1.27 lakh, 57,117 have been selected for the third and fourth round which includes 4368 women candidates, reported a leading news daily.

The computer-based test for the second round of the recruitment was held on May 9 and 10 this year. Candidates were then given a six-day window between May 13 and 16 to raise any objection regarding the question asked in the exam. The total shortlisted candidates include 55,787 for the post of station master in level 6 against 6,865 notified vacancies and 1,330 candidates for the traffic assistant in level 4 against 161 vacancies.

Also read| Job Alert: From DRDO to RRB, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Advertisement

The results for the CBT examination were prepared on the basis of actual scores obtained by the candidates. The dates for the third and final round will soon be announced by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates selected after the final round for station master will be posted across various locations in the country whereas the deployment of traffic assistant will be limited to Kolkata metro only.

Meanwhile, RRB has released the admit cards for CBT 2 for vacancies of pay levels 2, 3 and 5 on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now download their e-call letters or admit cards from the RRB website.

In cities including Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Muzaffarpur and Mumbai, the RRB CBT-2 exam for Level 5 will be he on June 12 followed by exams for Levels 2 and 3 on June 13 and 14.

Read| IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022 Released for 8,106 Posts, Here’s How to Apply

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Chennai, Jammu-Srinagar, Guwahati, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Thiruvananthapuram and Malda examinations for level 5 will be conducted on June 15. The exam for pay level 2 and level 3 will be conducted on June 16 and June 17.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.