Indian Railways to Soon fill 1.24 Lakh Vacant Posts, 1.4 Crore Applications Received

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the process to fill up around 1.24 lakh vacant posts in railways is underway. The railway department has received more than 1.4 crore applications for vacancies in various zones and production units. The railway recruitment board group D recruitment 2019 (level 1) exam is expected to be held on February 23. The exams were pending for quite some time now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian Railways currently has a workforce of around 12 lakh employees, however, there are opportunities to add lakhs of jobs in various of its sectors. According to a report by Live Hindustan, the Railway Minister also hit out at the opposition for “spreading rumours" about the privatisation of the national transporter. He said the opposition does not have any relevant issues to raise, and the privatisation of railways is totally untrue.

Vaishnaw said this while talking to journalists outside BJP’s state headquarters in Lucknow. He dismissed the talks of privatisation saying that the government owns everything from railway lines, electricity wires to the train compartments, engines, and stations. He added that the government has a plan to redevelop around 200 railway stations across the country by 2023.

Meanwhile, the railway recruitment board is expected to release the result of the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 1st stage computer-based test by January 15. The results will be shared on the official website. According to another leading news daily, the exam was conducted to fill up 35,281 vacancies.

These vacancies are under non-technical popular categories like clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, time keeper, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, commercial apprentice, and station master in various zones and production units of railways.

