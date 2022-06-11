Indian School of Business is Hiring Interns for Public Policy Evaluation, Stipend Rs 16,000

Indian School of Business’ Bharti Institute of Public Policy has invited online applications from candidates to become a part of their internship programme focusing on the evaluation of public policies. The 32 selected interns will be required to provide research inputs for data analysis and make a contribution to the evaluation of several important central government schemes under the guidance of ISB faculty, researchers, and a group of external experts.

Candidates can register themselves for the internship latest by June 15. The application form is available on the BIPP, ISB official website. The internship programme will run for a time period of two months and the candidates would be required to join the office located in Mohali. Selected candidates will be given Rs 16,000 per month.

ISB Internship 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted for 32 vacancies, out of which 4 posts are reserved in the Geographic Information System or GIS department, 8 in the Data Science department, 15 in the Public Policy department, and 5 in the Economics department.

ISB Internship 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Click on the link to fill out the application form. Key in the details required

Step 2: Upload your latest CV as well as a cover letter describing why you are interested in this programme. To note, the cover letter should not be more than 1 page.

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Save and download acknowledgement page

According to the shared advertisement, this programme has been carried out in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to help in the assessment and evaluation of ‘major central government schemes’. The assessment is going to be done by a team of officer trainees in the Indian civil services, with the assistance of researchers at Bharti institute and selected interns. In case there are any questions or queries relating to this recruitment then candidates can contact at BIPP@isb.edu.

