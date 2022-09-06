Indian Student Breaks into Bhangra While Receiving Degree From UK's Nottingham University | Watch

A video from the convocation day ceremony of the University of Nottingham (UK) has been doing rounds on the internet recently. In the video, a graduating Indian student can be seen doing bhangra on the stage when his name is called. The kid identified as Faizaan Alam made the ceremony memorable for all and shared a clip of it.

The video with the song ‘Rum & Whisky’ from the film Vicky Donor showed him dancing his heart out as he steps on the stage to receive his degree. Apart from the fun aspect, the student did not forget to greet his vice chancellor in the traditional Indian way with his hands folded.

“Definitely a main character moment. This was goals, I just had to graduate like this," wrote the student in the caption of his post. “Thank you University of Nottingham and the Vice-chancellor Todd Landman for passing the vibe check." added the student in his caption. Have a look at the clip here:

Advertisement

Uploading one more post after the ceremony, Faizaan shared that he has become the first student in the history of Nottingham university to have three pictures clicked during the graduation walk. His clip was also shared by the page ‘The Tab Nottingham’ where he always wanted to be featured.

“Graduating, creating history at the University of Nottingham as well as going viral and getting featured on The Tab Nottingham, this feeling is surreal" penned the student in the description box.

Advertisement

In the end, the kid bows down in front of fellow students and departs the stage while still holding on to his cool dance moves. The video has so far received more than 8.7 lakh likes and the comments section is flooded with amusing remarks. “Just Indian things," wrote a user while another commented, “Just a backbencher stuff."

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here