Indian Students Enrolled in Ukraine, China-Based Medical Colleges Allowed to Take FMG Exam

Indian students who were in their last year of an undergraduate course in foreign colleges but had to return to India due to either Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine work will be permitted to take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The FMGE exam allows students to practice medicine in India. This has come as a great relaxation for students whose education was affected, especially those who were enrolled in China, Ukraine, and the Philippines as most of them have not been able to resume their education.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) in an official notice said, “Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course and have subsequently completed their studies as also have been granted a certificate of completion of the course/degree by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in FMG exam, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) for a period of two years to make up for clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions"

Advertisement

The Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for the remaining students will continue to be for one year. The internship period has been doubled to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by the foreign medical graduates during their course in the institutes abroad and to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions, the NMC said.

As per the rules by NMC, foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the CRMI for two years. The relaxation granted to the foreign medical students is a ‘one-time measure’ and should not be treated as precedence in the future, said NMC.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court on April 29 directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges here as a one-time measure.

Advertisement

A total of 20,672 Indian students are enrolled in different medical colleges and universities in Ukraine, all of which are providing online classes to them. The NMC, in its affidavit, said the Ministry of Education and Science, Ukraine, has directed the heads of educational institutions to resume the educational process while ensuring the most favorable learning conditions, taking into account the location of staff and students.

The Kazakhstan embassy has told the MEA that it was open to allowing the students evacuated from Ukraine to continue their studies in their country. The Kyrgyz National University has also communicated to MEA that they are willing to offer help to Indian students evacuated from Ukraine and also offered to waive the tuition fee of around 100 students enrolled in the September 2021 batch who have paid fees in Ukraine, the NMC said. The NMC told the Supreme Court that Indian students now have several options available to them to complete their studies.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here