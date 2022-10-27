Indian Students Stay Back in Ukraine Despite MEA Advisory, Says 'Want to Complete Degrees'

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated once again, prompting India to issue two consecutive advisories urging its citizens to leave Ukraine right away. This has increased the uncertainty among Indian students who returned to war-torn Ukraine to resume their classes. Despite this fresh tension, students, who are primarily in medical courses, have chosen to remain in Ukraine for the time being, with many of them claiming they have no other choice.

Many students say that they are waiting and watching before deciding what to do next. Meanwhile, some of the students are moving temporarily to Hungary and Slovakia as these countries have issued 30-day permits at the border. Others are gradually growing accustomed to the daily sirens and the underground bunkers reported the Indian Express.

“There’s hardly any student who is thinking of returning to India now. After all that we have gone through in the past seven months, we just want to complete our degrees in Ukraine. We came back only a month ago after convincing our parents and spending at least a lakh, we can’t go back now," a fifth-year student at Lviv National Medical University told the national daily.

India issued its second advisory in a week on Tuesday, advising its citizens to “leave Ukraine by all available means." Earlier on October 19, MEA directed students to not travel to Ukraine and advised those who had returned to the country to leave due to the “deteriorating security situation."

The Russia-Ukraine war left more than 20,000 Indian students returning home earlier this year. An estimated 1,000 students have returned to Ukraine to continue their education since September.

The latest advisories come amid increased hostilities targeting the relatively safer western Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Ternopil. Russia has asserted that Ukraine was planning to use a “dirty bomb" laced with nuclear material. However, western countries have rejected Russia’s allegation as a pretext for escalating the eight-month-long conflict.

