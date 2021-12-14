Indian Teen Avani Prashanth to Receive Global Child Prodigy Award 2022

A 15-year-old student, Avani Prashanth has been selected for the ‘Global Child Prodigy Award 2022’ for excellence in golf. A total of 100 child prodigies are awarded every year from across countries.

“Golf is a wonderful sport that teaches you patience, discipline, integrity and the ability to bounce back from adversity. I want to inspire girls in India and the world over to take up this wonderful sport," said Avani.

Avani started playing golf when she was around four years old. She first played in the US Kids Golf European Championship in Scotland in 2013. Since then, she has been performing at various events including the US Kids Golf European and World Championships finishing Top 3 and Top 5 several times, claims her school.

Avani is a two-time winner on the Hero Women’s professional golf tour. She recently represented India at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi and the Asia Pacific Golf Council where she finished in the top 16. According to the school, she has the best finish by an Indian on debut.

The talented golfer shot five-under and finished at par with girls ranked within the top 20 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Avani recently participated in the All India Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Noida Golf Club and won both the Stroke play and Matchplay tournaments to finish as one of the youngest to win both tournaments in recent times.

Commenting on her future plans, Avani said, “I want to now represent India at the Asian Games in China next year and become the first female golfer from India to win a gold medal. I have drawn up a list of golf tournaments overseas that I want to play and win and thereby improve my world ranking to the top 50 by end of next year. I want to win a gold medal for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics and become the no 1 Golfer in the World in the coming years."

She studies at Greenwood High International School. Her school principal Aloysius D’mello said, “Talents like Avani are rare and it is our conviction that such children have to be supported and encouraged to enable them to reach more milestones in the future. We are very excited by Avani’s achievement and going by her abilities, we are very confident that she will scale greater heights in the near future."

The ‘Global Child Prodigy Award 2022’ will be presented in Dubai in February 2022 by noted personalities. The top 100 child prodigies were selected from 48 different categories from thousands of applications received from across 68 countries.

