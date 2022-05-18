Indian to Set-up New IIT in Jamaica, President Kovind Thanks Them for Their Interest

Soon, India will set-up its first foreign IIT and it could be set-up in the Caribbean island nation Jamaica. Under the National Education Policy (NEP), India encourages top educational institutes to set-up campuses abroad and Jamaica has shown interest in having an IIT at their land.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind who is on the four-day visit to the nation said, “Under our National Education policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad and I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT here."

The President said, “India is ready to partner with Jamaica and share its technical skills, knowledge and expertise which could transform Jamaica’s education and businesses." He said India shares Jamaica’s vision 2020.

“We must get our young minds to work jointly in several fields like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Jamaican traditional medicine and Ayurveda, and in building together a climate-smart world. We must capture their imagination and energy to build a society that is prosperous, progressive and peaceful," said Indian President Kovind while addressing the state Banquet Hosted by Governor General of Jamaica.

As per the NEP, the offshore campuses will not only attract foreign students and build a brand for Indian institutes abroad. They will also expand the exposure of Indian students with international courses and collaborations. Earlier, as part of the India-UAE trade deal, the two nations have agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE.

“We deeply appreciate your commitment and the importance you attach to our bilateral relations. India and Jamaica are natural partners in many ways. As strong and vibrant democracies, as countries which seek ethical market practices and as countries with respect for an inclusive, equitable, stable, secure and rules-based international order, it is logical for us to work together," said the President.

Kovind is the first-ever Indian president to visit Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife and India’s first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind.

