India's Demand Supply-Gap for IT Talent Lowest in World: NASSCOM President

India has the world’s lowest demand-supply gap when it comes to IT talent, reveals Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh. “India’s demand-supply gap is the lowest in the world at 21.1 per cent. With 1.6 million digital tech talent," said Ghosh. She revealed that the Indian IT industry is valued at $200 billion, with a net addition of $30 billion. Services and products in the tech industry have the potential to hit the $300-350 billion mark in the next few years, she said.

Now the biggest challenge will be to see if India can grow the talent pool fast enough to match the growing sector, said the expert. Ghosh said that the pandemic has been a watershed moment for IT as Indian IT has added the highest-ever number of people to the industry during this period. As many as 4.5 lakh employees joined the sector which currently employs as many as 50 lakh people in total.

Stating that the lines between traditional service and products are blurring, Ghosh said the share of digital revenue is increasing significantly.

