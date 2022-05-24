India’s First Olympic Values Education Programme Launched in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched India’s first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in the state. It will be implemented in 90 schools across two smart cities Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the first phase. OVEP launched in 27 schools in Rourkela and 63 schools in Bhubaneswar.

The first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India has been launched by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The OVEP has been developed in partnership with the Government of Odisha’s Department of School and Mass Education and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT). The programme was officially launched earlier on Tuesday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and, once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children. The state of Odisha intends to take OVEP to all its schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner, thereby enabling its young population to truly take on board the Olympic values.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said, “This will be the beginning of new Olympic movement in the country. Our children will experience and benefit from the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. Sports is an important part of our vision for education and personality development of our students in Odisha, that we have always strived to achieve excellence in education sector as well as in Sports. Odisha is emerging as a major sports hub in India and will continue to lead in the sports sector through its partnerships. it’s a privilege to engage with the IOC to launch this program. We thank IOC for partnering with us in this endeavour to excel in sports."

Olympic Values Education Programme has launched in 90 schools of Khorda and Sundaragarh district. Students will be prepared for Olympics through this programme. It is first in Country. Students will get all scope to be an olympian is the motto of this programme, said School and Mass education Minister Samar Dash.

IOC member, Nita Ambani lauded the launch of India’s first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP), emphasising that OVEP combines the twin powers of education and sports.

“India is a land of great opportunities and infinite possibilities. We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world may become Olympians, but every child can be touched by the ideals of Olympism. That is the mission of OVEP, and that is what makes it a huge opportunity for India. As we prepare to host the IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai next year, I look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country," she said.

The Olympic Values Education Programme is a series of free and accessible teaching resources created by the IOC, to complement academic curricula using the context of Olympic sports and the core principles of Olympism. Participants are encouraged to experience values-based learning and to assume the responsibilities of good citizenship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens. A landmark initiative in India’s Olympic movement, the launch of OVEP comes as a build-up to the prestigious IOC 2023 Session.

Olympic Education Commission Chair - Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, IOC member - Nita Ambani, IOA President - Narinder Dhruv Batra, Director of Olympic Foundation for Culture and Change - Angelita Teo, Minister of Sports Tushar Kanti Behera, Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Mohapatra Commissioner cum Secretary Sports Vyneel Krishna among others attended in the events.

