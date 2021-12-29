Infosys to Hire Candidates for Process Executive Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Infosys BPM Limited has invited applications for the post of process executive in its BPO service line. The profile is open for freshers and will be located in Bengaluru, however, the location of posting may change as per the business requirement of the company.

Candidates who have completed graduation in arts or science or BTech degrees may apply for the job online at the Infosys website at career.infosys.com using a valid email-id and phone number. Candidates with customer service (voice) skills will be preferred for the profile.

Infosys Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of Infosys

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the careers section

Step 3. Click on the recruitment link

Step 4. Register yourself

Step 5. Fill the application form using the required credentials

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the form for further use

Infosys Recruitment 2021: Responsibilities of selected candidates

While working with the organisation, selected candidates will be required to fulfil the following responsibilities:

— Process the order in the system as received from the stakeholders.

— Ensure smooth processing of order within the specified timeline.

— Communicate with relevant stakeholders in case of any inconsistency in the information.

A subsidiary of Infosys, Infosys BPM limited was established in 2002 with headquarters in Bengaluru. The company derives most of its business from overlapping clients of Infosys limited. Infosys BPM currently has an employee base of over 43,000.

Meanwhile, IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also invited applications for the hiring of freshers in Business Process Services (BPS). The profile is open for candidates with a bachelor’s degree in business, science, and arts courses. Candidates currently in the final year of their degree may also apply for the hiring at tcs.com/career on or before the last date of application January 7, 2022. A selection test will be conducted thereafter.

