INI CET Applications Closing Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, How to Register

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will close the application process of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 today, March 7 for the July session. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the examination through the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on May 8.

The registration for INI CET 2022 is a two-tiered process. At first, candidates will have to fill in their basic Details. Those whose basic registrations have been accepted earlier will be allowed to apply for the second round of registration. Those who complete both rounds will get a unique code.

All applicants who had applied earlier and whose basic registration has been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, need not complete their registration and basic information again. They will have to undertake the second part of the application only after generation of the unique code.

AIIMS INI CET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of AIIMS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Academic Courses’ section and then on the link to apply for INI CET July 2022

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the details, upload all necessary documents.

Step 5. Pay the INI CET 2O22 application fee. Submit

Step 6. Download and save the filled form for further use

Candidates who need to correct their registration and basic information or completion of application form, will be allowed to edit at a later date. “No corrections are allowed after the closing date of editing. Applicants may note that further correspondence will not be entertained in this regard," reads the official notice.

INI CET 2022 will be held for admission to for admissions to postgraduate courses including MD, MS, MChm, DM, MDS – at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes.

