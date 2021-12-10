INI CET: SC Notice to Centre on Plea Seeking Defined Criteria for Seat Matrix

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre and AIIMS on a plea seeking defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Health, AIIMS, and others on a plea filed by a students’ association.

The petitioners argued that except for JIPMER Puducherry which clearly provides for roster system for allocation of seats to two sources of admissions - institutional preference candidates and other along with relevant quota, no other INIs including AIIMS provide details on how seats will be allotted, claimed the media reports.

Issue notice returnable on January 10, 2022, the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and B V Navarathna said. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Students Association AIIMS Bhopal and others which had also sought to provide for roster-wise/discipline-wise seat allocation for institutional preference candidates.

