Injustice Against OBC Students With No Postdoctoral Fellowships, Fewer Slots in PhDs, Alleged Student Body

All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting the alleged “injustice" happening in the allocation of slots for national fellowships. In their letter, the student body states, “there is injustice happening in the allocation of number of slots for the national fellowship for OBCs."

The letter states that the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) were introduced to help the OBC research scholars to pursue MPhil and PhDs in various universities, however, the number of slots allocated for NFOBCs by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJ&E) is 1000. The number of slots allocated for the National Fellowships for SCs, minorities, STs are 2000, 1000, and 750, states the student body quoting the Mandal Commission report.

The students claimed that as many OBC students are pursuing PhDs, there is a need for increasing the National Fellowship for OBCs from 1000 to 5000 slots.

Advertisement

It further said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is allocating 100 slots of postdoctoral fellowships for SCs and STs every year, however, there are no such fellowships for OBCs. The student body demanded that a similar facility should be extended for them as well.

“We request you to initiate the postdoctoral Fellowship for OBCs and to increase the number of slots for National Fellowship for OBCs from 1000 slots to 5000 slots every year," the student body urged the Education Minister via its letter.

Recently, a delegation of AIOBCSA has given representation to Justice. K. K. Sasidharan, Chairperson, Recommending Reservation for OBC’s in Local Body Election in the UT of Puducherry to conduct Caste Census and implement OBC reservation according to their population.

Advertisement

Recently, there has also been a demand for raising the creamy layer ceiling for OBC reservations. At present those belonging to other backward classes (OBCs) are eligible for 27 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs, barring those who come under the creamy layer category with an annual income of more than Rs 8 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.