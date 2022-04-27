Instagram Launches Guide to Help Students Manage Exam Stress, Readapt to In-person Classes

As students return to schools after a gap of two years, Instagram along with Fortis Healthcare has released a guide to help students readapt to offline school, prepare for in-person exams and manage exam stress. The guide would especially help students appearing for their class 10th and 12th board exams.

Titled ‘Readapt and Readjust: Back to the Classroom’, the guide will focus on providing students with practical tips to manage study and exam priorities, learning strategies to cope with associated stress triggers and study techniques to improve concentration. It would also contain relaxation strategies for short-term relief as well as important self-care practices to manage their mental health in the long-term, claims the social media company.

Dr Samir Parikh, director, Fortis National Mental Health Programme, Fortis Healthcare explained, “This guide is a useful initiative that would enable students to build insight, knowledge, and tools to deal effectively with stress. Let’s empower students with the skills that would guide them towards optimal performance and success. We’re glad to have partnered with Instagram and Sangath for the same."

Pattie Gonsalves, director, It’s Ok To Talk, Sangath, which was also part of the collaboration, said, “Being back at school after two years of a pandemic is bringing a range of both positive and difficult emotions – excitement and nervousness about being back, seeing friends and teachers again but with new rules about how to act. Being back also means coping with many changes at school and still doing well on tests and exams. We hope the collective guidance brought together by Fortis National Mental Health Programme, Instagram and Sangath helps more students feel a little more prepared."

Natasha Jog, head, Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The wellbeing of young people is one of Instagram’s core priorities. We’ve brought critical constituents of the ecosystem together, who’ve shared lessons from their continuous work to enhance young people’s lives and mental health, into the ‘Readapt and Readjust’ guide. We hope with their guidance for students, and the reach of Instagram, more and more young people benefit from it."

