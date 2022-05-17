Institute of Professional Banking Launches Its First Center in Bengaluru for Banking Sector Training for Students

Now graduates in the country can be better prepared to get into banking sector, with the new courses, at Institute of Professional Banking (IPB). Recently, IPB in collaboration with The Smart Owl has inaugurated its first center in South India in Bengaluru.

The launch of IPB – Smart Owl Chapter was attended by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mision (KDEM), and Arvind Jhadav IAS, (Retd.) Chief Secretary, GoK, and banking industry professionals. They emphasised the importance of collaborating education with the banking industry to bridge the talent gap.

The founder of IPB, Gursimran Singh Oberoi stressed on the changing trends in the banking sector and assured that they will be one of the main avenues for good quality bank aspirants contributing to the banking industry. The Centre Director, Nimmi Uday (Founder of The Smart Owl) emphasised how the upskilling programs offered at the center will assist in the future of banking and the world of finance.

The programs at IPB have been curated to groom banking aspirants and help them become upskilled, qualified, and competent professionals and the perfect candidate for the banking sector. The methodology adopted to impart knowledge includes classroom training, examination, counselling, projects, field training, and continuing professional development programs.

The IPB training program ensures the placement of young graduates starting from entry-level work opportunities in Banks by helping the students secure job interviews with major private sector banks. The job profiles offered range from Accountants, KYC/AML Compliance Officers, Tellers Cash & Remittances, Relationship Managers, Personal Bankers, and Wealth Managers.

