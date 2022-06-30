Integral Coach Factory Chennai is Hiring 876 Apprentices, 10th Pass Can Apply, Stipend up to Rs 7,000

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has begun the online registrations to fill as many as 876 apprenticeship positions across various fields. Out of the total, 276 seats are reserved for freshers and 600 for Ex-ITI. The posts that are available include carpenter, fitter, welder, machinist, electrician, and painter. Those who are willing to apply and are eligible can register via the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the posts is July 26.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks obtained in class 10. The apprenticeship will also give the candidates a chance to earn monthly stipends. Freshers who are just class 10 passouts will receive Rs 6,000 and freshers who are class 12 passouts will get Rs 7000. Meanwhile, Ex-ITIs who have a national or state certificate will also be given Rs 7,000.

ICF Chennai Apprenticeship 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: A fresher candidate must have cleared class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks. An Ex-ITI candidate must have passed class 10 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks as well as possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT, SCVT.

Age limit: A candidate’s age should range between 15 to 24 years as of July 26. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for the candidates in the OBC category, 5 years for SC, ST candidates, and 10 years for PwBD candidates.

ICF Chennai Apprenticeship 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the ICF official website

Step 2: Look for the link that reads ‘Apply for Act Apprentice’ and click on it.

Step 3: Now fill out the application form, pay the fee, and press the submit button.

Step 4: Once done, take a printout of the form for future use.

ICF Chennai Apprenticeship 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 (plus service charges as applicable). Applicants from SC, ST, PwBD and women categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

“It should be noted that the selection and training are strictly in compliance with the provisions of Apprentice Act, 1961 and NO EMPLOYMENT IS GUARANTEED TO THE APPRENTICES ON COMPLETION OF THEIR TRAINING. The selected candidates should abide by the rules and regulations framed by the Administration from time to time," reads the official notice.

