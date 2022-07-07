Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 766 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,51,100

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts. The notification mentions a total of 766 vacancies for posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), among others. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the department at mha.gov.in till August 19.

The vacancies listed by IB are to be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. The deputation period is further extendable up to a maximum of seven years. The notification also mentions that the number of posts advertised is “tentative and may increase or decrease at the time of selection." The posts mentioned in the circular have all-India posting/transfer liability.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/Exe – 70

ACIO-II/Exe - 350

JIO-I/Exe – 50

JIO-II/Exe - 100

JIO-I/MT – 20

JIO-II/MT – 35

JIO-II/Tech – 7

SA/Exe – 100

SA/MT – 20

Halwai-cum-cook – 9

Caretaker – 5

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The applicant must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. For the post of Halwai-cum-cook, the applicant should be 8thpass or above. The applicant must be a citizen of India and must show relevant documentation to support the same.

A mandatory work experience is required which differs based on the post that the applicant is applying for. For instance, the post of ACIO requires a minimum of two years of experience in security or intelligence work, whereas, for the post of JIO, candidates should have a minimum of five years’ service in the “grade rendered after the appointment.

Age limit: The applicant must not exceed the age of 56 years.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to Intelligence Bureau official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself, fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Download and save for further reference

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Salary

The salary of the candidates will be set according to the 7th Pay Commission and will range from level three to level eight of the pay matrix. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive will get between Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive within Rs 44,900-1,42,400, Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive within Rs 29,200-92,300.

Those who get selected for the posts of Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive will get between Rs 25,500-81,100, security assistant within Rs 21,700 - 69,100, Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) Rs 25500-81100, Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) Rs 21700-69100, Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Rs 21700-69100. Halwai Cum Cook will get salary between Rs 21,700-69,100, caretaker Rs 29200-92300 and junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech Rs 25500-81100.

