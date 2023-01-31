A principal of an inter-college under Gadwar police station area here was booked after an audio of him allegedly talking obscenely to a class 12 girl student went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

In the audio, Ram Narayan Yadav could be heard talking obscenely to the girl and threatening her to obey him, police station in-charge Inspector Raj Kumar Singh said.

On the complaint of a 17-year-old student, a case has been registered against the principal on Sunday and police is trying to arrest him, he added.

Read all the Latest Education News here