International Day of Education 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Objective

>International Day of Education 2022: In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education to mark the importance of education in peace and development. On this International Day of Education, let’s read about its history, significance and objective.

International Day of Education 2022: History

The adoption of International Day of Education, co-authored by Nigeria and other 58 member states, exemplified the steadfast political will to reinforce transformative actions for equitable, inclusive and quality education for all. The day is also an opportunity to promote the role of education among all.

International Day of Education 2022: Significance

One of the most enormous challenges the United Nations has to face is poverty. In many third-world nations, the ratio of poverty is almost equal to the ratio of illiteracy. The UN is working towards eradicating poverty but simultaneously focusing on creating opportunities to reduce its effects through education as it is one of the salient powers to do so.

International Day of Education 2022: Objective

1. Reassure commitments and follow-up on measures taken in order to protect education through increased inclusion and reduced drop-outs

2. Celebrate steps initiated by educators, governments, organizations - from grassroots to global efforts. This includes partnerships and associations demonstrating the possibility to refurnish education to the principles of equity and relevance

3. Highlight best law practices and equitable finance policies for education that effectively target the most disadvantaged section via PEER, a tool featured on UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report website

4. Give voice to the pandemic generation to help them express their aspirations and concerns in the face of a tomorrow decided by an economic recession and climate change.

International Day of Education 2022: Theme

The theme of International Education Day proclaimed by UNESCO (United Nations) for 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education." The purpose of this year’s theme is to welcome and fortify the revival of education. While the vitality of education is a given, the year’s theme emphasizes the recovery of education to its usual form. In addition to this, it also stresses the need to redress the importance of education for the large benefit of many generations to come.

