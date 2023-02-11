International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SCIENCE: The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 also lays out gender equality in science as an essential component of the agenda. The United Nations General Assembly has designated February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to recognise the significant contribution that women make to the fields of science and technology.

In the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in different capacities women have made significant contributions across the world and even have shown successful leadership. However, there is a significant gender imbalance in the field of science and technology globally, when it comes to the representation of women.

Numerous initiatives to involve women and girls in the field of science have been established, yet there is a huge gap in the participation of women in this field. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 also lays out gender equality in science as an essential component of the agenda.

The 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly will take place at the United Nations Headquarters, New York City.

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science: History and Significance

In a bid to accomplish the objective of gender equality and provide access for girls and women to engage in scientific, technical, and mathematical studies, the United Nations declared February 11 to be marked as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015. Women are still underrepresented in these sectors despite having made great strides in raising their participation in higher education.

This day offers us the chance to recognise the impact that women and girls already make on science and to inspire young women to choose STEM career paths. It also extends support to women and girls who are interested in technical and scientific subjects in their academic and professional endeavours.

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science: Theme

The theme for the 8th International Day of Women and Girls in Science is “Innovate. Demonstrate. Elevate. Advance (IDEA): Bringing communities Forward for sustainable and equitable development." The focus of this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science will be on how the Sustainable Development Goals connect to the role of women and girls in science.

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science: Quotes

“I am among those who think that science has great beauty."— Marie Curie “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." — Jane Goodall, Primatologist and Anthropologist “We especially need imagination in science. It is not all mathematics, nor all logic, but it is somewhat beautiful and poetry." — Maria Mitchell, Astronomer “Science, for me, gives a partial explanation for life. In so far as it goes, it is based on fact, experience and experiment." — Rosalind Franklin, Chemist and X-ray Crystallographer

