International Literacy Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes About Education, Learning

INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY 2022: International Literacy Day recognised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is observed on September 8, every year. Since 1967, this day has been observed to remind the world about the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity, and human rights and to advance the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. It also draws attention to the importance of literacy to individuals, societies and communities. This day highlights the need for efforts and measures to create literate societies.

International Literacy Day 2022: Theme

Advertisement

This year, the world will commemorate the day under the theme, Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces. According to UNESCO, it will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces for building resilience and ensuring quality, equitable and inclusive education for all. As per the data, in the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women.

International Literacy Day: History

The origin of this day traces back to the World Conference of Ministers of Education in Tehran in 1965. UNESCO, however, recognised the day on October 26, 1996, on the international level. During that period, the world was dealing with issues such as poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

Advertisement

International Literacy Day: Significance

According to UNESCO, despite the progress, literacy challenges continue with 771 million illiterate people around the world. Most of them are women, who still lack basic reading and writing skills and are faced with increased vulnerability. Also, literacy is a key component of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Literacy Day 2022: Quotes

“Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world." -Nelson Mandela “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." -Malala Yousafzai “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free." -Frederick Douglass “There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book." -Frank Serafini “Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." -Kofi Annan

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here