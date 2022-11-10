International Teachers' Olympiad 2022 Announces Rs 10 Lakh Cash Prizes for top 100 Teachers

The top 100 teachers who have registered for the International Teachers’ Olympiad will win cash prizes worth Rs 10,00,000 along with a certificate and badge of excellence. These top 100 winners come from India, Canada, Indonesia, Netherlands, UAE, and Nigeria. They will also get an opportunity to participate in the ‘Teacher Impact Awards‘, a global teacher recognition initiative to encourage top teachers to share their impact stories with the world and get rewarded for it.

Over 68,000 teachers from close to 40 countries had registered for the Olympiad. The teachers who participated shared that attempting the International Teachers’ Olympiad gave a realistic sense of their teaching capabilities and introduced them to new concepts through the questions asked.

Anubhuti Shukla, Senior Wing coordinator at Delhi International School Edge, Dwarka, and one of the Top 100, shares, “The development of faculty is fundamental to the development of the students and the institute!"

Another Top Scorer, Gauhrishi, shared, “The Olympiad challenged my understanding and awareness of pedagogical approaches and theories while pushing me to apply my understanding to a real-world classroom setting"

Rishabh Khanna, Founder, and CEO, Suraasa, shares “The time and effort that teachers put towards their career say so much about their commitment and dedication to their students and the professional community. The success of this Olympiad is another testament to how teaching as a profession is constantly evolving and moving toward teacher growth and recognition. I convey my heartiest congratulations to all the participants who took this step to make a difference in their careers. You all are rockstars for us."

Suraasa plans to make the Olympiad an annual event and take this to every teacher around the world. The vision is that teachers look forward to assessing their skill development over the past year and seeing their standing at a global level in future editions of the Olympiad.

