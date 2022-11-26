Internship Alert! Check Out Copywriting Jobs to Apply For This Week

Do you want to pursue a career in writing but don’t know how to begin? Well, it is understandable that everywhere jobs are often given to people with prior experience. In this case, the best the freshers can do is to gain experience by working as an intern for a firm.

In order to assist you, we have gathered a list of organisations currently recruiting copywriting interns. Read on to know about the opportunities:

Copywriting part-time internship in Pawzz

This a 2-month internship that requires candidates to join the office located in Gurgaon. Those who get selected will be receiving a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000. At the end of the service period, candidates will be awarded a letter of recommendation. The last date to submit applications on the Internshala portal is December 9.

Copywriting Internship at Lean Hippo Marketers

The duration of this internship is 3 months. Candidates who get chosen will be given a stipend worth Rs 7,000 per month. They will be asked to join the office located in Delhi. One of the primary responsibilities is to work with the team to develop campaign ideas and content. The deadline to submit applications via Internshala is December 9.

Copywriting Internship at Innovana ThinkLabs

Innovana ThinkLabs is seeking candidates to work as copywriters in Jaipur for a 3-month long internship. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 plus incentives. Employees would have to deliver clear, attractive copy with a distinct voice for various mediums. The last date to apply here through Internshala is December 7.

Copywriting Internship at Ottoedge Services LLP

This internship is based in Mumbai and it requires candidates who are available for a period of 2 Months. The monthly stipend that an employee will receive here is Rs 7,000. Candidates will be expected to come up with campaign ideas while working. The last date to complete the registration process on Internshala is December 8.

Copywriting Internship at Rusk Media

Rusk Media, located in Delhi, is recruiting eligible candidates for a period of 3 months. Selected candidates will earn Rs 7,000 per month. Sharing fresh ideas will be one of the main responsibilities along with copywriting. The last date to apply via Internshala is December 7.

