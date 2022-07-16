Internship Alert for Teachers! Interested in a Career in Teaching? Check Out These Opportunities

The most crucial thing we need for a successful career is an experience in our profession. On that note, experience is also essential for individuals who aspire to become teachers or professors. Learning how to connect with students and develop your own teaching methods for better understanding comes with experience. Internships can be a great way to begin gaining expertise.

To assist you in choosing the ideal internships, we have compiled a list of all the organisations that are looking for candidates for the position of teacher:

Teaching internship for Softomation Services Pvt Ltd

Advertisement

It is a six months part-time internship programme in which selected candidates would have to work in Faridabad. The monthly stipend that a candidate would receive completely depends on his/her performance. It can either go up to Rs 10,000 or can be even zero. Those who are interested can apply via the AICTE internship portal before July 17.

Teaching internship at Camp K12

This will be a three months work-from-home internship. Selected applicants would be receiving a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 26,000. A candidate’s role here would be to provide high-quality English classes to grades from 2 to 8. Those who are interested and eligible should apply through the Internshala application by July 27.

Assistant Teacher internship at Nidhi Golecha

Advertisement

The location for this internship is Mumbai. It will last for 6 months, and at the end of each month candidates would be earning Rs 10,000. Those who are available for full time (in-office) internships can apply. The deadline to submit the applications on Internshala is July 26.

Assistant Teacher in SB Play School

It is a 6-month internship with the option of working part-time. Candidates need to work in the Delhi office. Candidates will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 8000. Apply for this internship through the Internshala portal before the deadline of July 25.

Teaching Internship at Main Marshals

This programme requires applicants to work from Moradabad and Kanpur. Those who can teach coding are encouraged to apply. Employees will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for the 6-month duration of the internship. One can register through the Internshala website by July 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.