Internship Alert! List of Content Writing Jobs to Apply for This Week

How about exploring an internship or job in the writing sector? If you are interested in writing content for different organisations and beats, prior experience is a must. Don’t worry, we have some internships from Internshala to help you out. These internships will strengthen your resume and will add to your skills. To avoid missing such opportunities, apply as soon as possible.

1. Study Woo, a Delhi-based educational consultant needs a content developer in the English language. Interested candidates have to work from home. The firm needs interns who can join on an immediate basis. The consultation company needs the assistance of interns for 2 months with a stipend of Rs 1,000- 2,000 per month. Interested candidates apply to this job by January 11, 2023.

2. RMC Educational Services requires an English language content writer. The opportunity is to work from home and on an immediate basis. The duration of the internship is 3 months with a stipend of Rs 1,500- 3,500 per month. Interested candidates apply by January 12, 2023.

3. Sikshalay Labs Private Limited needs a content developer for their logical reasoning segment. The opportunity is remote working with a 3-month duration. The firm will provide a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month with incentives. The candidate will be paid on the basis of questions. Apart from this, the intern has to solve NDA/CDS-level questions. Interested candidates have to apply by January 11, 2023.

4. A content creator is required at Nav-Tarang Social Organization. The charitable trust aims to fulfill the gap between education and empowerment. The firm wants an intern on an immediate basis with a duration of 2 months. The opportunity is unpaid and the intern has to create infographics, blogs, and short posts for the website. Applicants have to apply before January 13, 2023.

5. People Bridge, a digital marketing firm based in Noida requires a content writer to work from home. The duration is for 3 months with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates have to apply immediately. The last date to apply is January 13.

