Internship Alert! List of Data Science Jobs to Apply For This Week

Data science is a rapidly expanding field. And the demand for data science skills and expertise is expected to rise in the coming years. We all know the truth that doing internships in college gives a great kickstart to people in their careers.

The search for an ideal internship can be exhausting. That is why we have come up with a list of employment opportunities to make it easier for those wanting to work in the data science profession. To avoid missing out on these incredible opportunities, apply as soon as possible.

Data Science internship at DeepThought Edutech Ventures Pvt. Ltd

The duration of the internship is 6 months. Candidates would be allowed to do work from home throughout the service period. Selected candidates will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is January 2.

Data Science (NLP) internship at Pradip Nichite (FutureSmart AI)

It is also a 6-month long work-from-home internship. Candidates who get selected will be getting a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. If the performance of the employees is up to the mark then they might receive a letter of recommendation. The last date to submit applications on Internshala is January 6.

Data Science internship at The Crafty Talk

The Crafty Talk is seeking candidates available for just one month. It is willing to offer a stipend worth Rs 20,000. Among other responsibilities, chosen applicants would be required to use data to create AI & ML models to solve complex business problems. Interested candidates should apply through Internshala before January 6.

Data Science internship at FavTutor

The internship here will last for 3 months. Candidates can work from home. They will be paid a monthly stipend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000. One of the responsibilities of the employees would be to handle projects in machine learning and Python. The end date to submit applications on Internshala is January 4.

Data Science internship at Blackcoffer

The duration of this work-from-home internship is 6 months. Employees would be assigned tasks such as data collection, data management, data cleaning, data transformation, and so on. Selected candidates would get a stipend between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 per month. The last date to register via Internshala is January 4.

