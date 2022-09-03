Internship Alert! List of Online Training Programmes With Placement Offers

With the introduction of online courses, it has become easier for all of us to widen our knowledge and learn new skill sets. Internshala is currently one of the biggest platforms that give students a chance to enrol themselves in internships and enhance their skills. The career-building online portal is currently seeking applications from candidates for various courses. The programmes it offers will be mobile-friendly and even include doubt-clearing sessions. Following the completion of a course, the platform promises to provide placement assistance to candidates. Take a look below to know what all courses are available.

Tableau Course

This will be a 6-week training programme that will require candidates to give 1an hour of their time in a day to learn the Tableau Software. Candidates will be also asked to build a project during the learning process. On completion of the course, candidates will be given a certificate of training by Internshala. Those interested must register by submitting a fee of Rs 1,999 for the batch that starts on September 3.

Data Science Course

This programme by Internshala will run for a period of six weeks. Candidates will have to give one hour per day to complete the course. The latest batch for this programme is going to begin on September 3. Aspirants must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,349 to get started.

Clinical Trials Analysis and Reporting

The course is going to last till four weeks and candidates need to take out only one hour from the entire day to finish it. Apart from theory, candidates will get practical knowledge as the course will encourage them to create a project related to this sector. To be a part of this programme, candidates need to register themselves by submitting a fee of Rs 1,349.

Business Analytics Course

The demand for business analysts is quite high among companies. Therefore, candidates would benefit a lot from this course that will run for a period of eight weeks. Once it is completed, candidates will be given a certificate by Internshala. Pay the fee of Rs 1,349 and register for the latest batch as soon as possible.

Deep Learning Course

This training programme will last for six weeks. The course is meant for all as it is beginner friendly. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,999 to register. Candidates would be handed over a completion certificate after they clear the final exam.

