UI/UX design can be a very good career choice as it provides ample opportunities around the world and a competitive salary too. A UI/UX designer’s job is to create user-friendly interfaces (software to navigate) that can enable users to understand how to use complex technical products. Those who have a fine eye for visuals and a strong creative impulse are the right people for UI/UX design jobs.

We have listed a few organisations that are currently recruiting interns in the UI/UX design field for interested and eligible candidates to apply as soon as possible:

UI/UX Design work from home job/internship at WixTrends

The duration of the internship is two months. Candidates who are selected by this company will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is February 17. One of the key responsibilities will be to work on Wix and optimise existing user interface designs.

UI/UX Design work from home job/internship at Eduminatti

This is also a two-month long internship. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. The last date to submit the online applications on Internshala is February 18. The interns will work on UI/UX design for both web and mobile platforms. They will also work on the following technologies and software such as Figma, Sketch, InVision, Visio, HTML, CSS (SCSS), iOS, Android, design systems, and Adobe Creative Suite.

UI/UX Design work from home job/internship at EG Allied Private Limited

The Entire Globe Allied is seeking the right candidate available for six months. It is also willing to offer a stipend worth Rs 2,000. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through Internshala before February 18. Interns will work on illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps. They will also build page navigation buttons and search fields.

UI/UX Design work from home job/internship at Ementor

This firm is hiring candidates for a one-month internship programme. Ementor will also pay a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to the eligible candidate. Interested applicants must apply before February 17 via the Internshala portal. The work profile includes redesigning the website E-Mentor and create designs for new pages. Candidates must be well-versed with tools like Figma and Adobe Creative Suite.

UX/UI Design work from home job/internship at Thence

The internship here will last for four months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 to 30,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mock-ups, and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences. The end date to submit application forms on Internshala is February 17. Those who are interested should hurry up and grab the opportunity.

