Internship Alert! List of Web Development Vacancies to Apply For This Week

Internships can help you greatly in your career by adding experience in a related field to your resume. During college time, many students look forward to applying for internships. It assists them to make a good impression on employers later on when they are appearing for interviews.

Today, we have compiled a list of internships to make it easier for individuals seeking employment in the field of web development. Apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out on these amazing opportunities.

Web Development Internship at Eduminatti

Advertisement

This is a two-month work-from-home internship. Eduminatti is willing to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 to the selected applicants. Candidates would be responsible for designing, recommending, and pitching improvements for new and existing features, among other things. The last date to apply via the Internshala portal is December 23.

Web Development Internship at OVS Business Support India (OPC) Pvt Ltd

This is again a work-from-home job for candidates available for a period of one month. Those who get selected will be earning a stipend worth Rs 5,000. They would have to work on website and software application designing, building, or maintaining. The deadline to apply through Internshala is December 24.

Web Development Internship at Hunt Digital Media

Advertisement

Hunt Digital Media is hiring candidates for a period of five months. It will allow employees to do work from home. Chosen candidates will be receiving a Rs 5,000 stipend per month. They will be responsible for creating reports as per business requirements. Those who are interested must apply on the Internshala portal by December 23.

Web Development Internship at Artyvis Technologies Pvt ltd

It is a two-month long work-from-home internship. Selected candidates will be able to earn Rs 15,000 stipend per month. If interns perform well, they might get a full-time job offer. The application process closes on December 23 at the Internshala site, so apply before this timeframe.

Web Development Internship at IICSR

The duration of this work-from-home internship is two months. Selected candidates would be able to earn a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. Among various other things, individuals will be responsible for building a WordPress website and landing page. The last date to apply via Internshala is December 24.

Read all the Latest Education News here