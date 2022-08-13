Accounting will always be in demand since it is the backbone of every business. Accountants are required in all industries. It is a well-respected profession around the globe. If you are an accounting student who wishes to pursue a career in the same field then doing an internship can open many doors for future employment.

If you are having difficulty finding a suitable job role, you have come to the right place as we have compiled a list of accountant internships. Check out the list of accounts internships currently available, below:

Accounts assistant intern at Smart City Limited

Advertisement

This internship is for a time period of 12 months. It will require candidates to work from the office located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Besides providing a great experience, the company is willing to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Interested and eligible candidates must apply through the AICTE internship portal before August 16.

Accounts intern at Smart City Limited (Davanagere)

The Smart City Ltd. Davanagere, Karnataka, is looking for candidates who can take charge as accountants for a period of three months. The company is offering a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. Eligible candidates can submit online applications via the AICTE internship portal, latest by August 20.

Accounts & Internal Audit at BM Jain & Company Chartered Accountants

The internship programme at this company requires candidates to join the office located in Indore. Eligible candidates available for a period of six months can apply. Selected applicants will be receiving a stipend ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per month. The last date for completing the registration process via Internshala site is August 25.

Advertisement

Read| 76% of B-School Students, Graduates Found Unemployable for Early-Stage Roles: Survey

Accounts Internship at Rama Rao Gamini

Advertisement

Rama Rao Gamini is hiring candidates who are willing to work from Hyderabad for a period of six months. The firm is providing a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The last date to submit online applications on the Internshala portal is August 26.

Accounts Internship at See & Recruit (I) Private Limited

This internship programme will run for a period of six months. Selected applicants would be required to work in Mumbai. Also, they would get the opportunity to earn a monthly stipend between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. If you are interested in the role as well as qualified then apply via the Internshala Portal before August 25.

Accounts (Operations) at Indian Money Master Private Limited

Candidates for this Internship would be required to work in Mumbai for six months. Throughout the service period, selected applicants will be eligible for a monthly stipend of between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000. The deadline for applying through Internshala’s official website is August 26.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here