Event management has emerged as one of the top career choices in recent times. It requires low investment and further offers the flexibility of working in a job or starting a new venture. An event manager is one who plans an event, ensures that everything runs smoothly, and executes the plan within a given budget. If you are someone who has a passion for organising events, then you can make a successful career in the event management field.

We have listed down a few organisations that are currently recruiting interns in the field of event management.

Event management part-time job/internship at Delhi in INGLU

The duration of the internship at INGLU is two months. Candidates who are selected by this student-based start-up will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000. The deadline to apply via the Internshala portal is February 24.

Event management part-time job/internship at multiple locations in Teamcore Events

The duration of this internship is also two months. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The last date to submit the online applications on Internshala is February 23. The interns will work as event assistants or hospitality staff. They can also work as production runners/crew/volunteers.

Event management work from home job/internship at Sarkari School

The Sarkari School is currently looking for candidates for a duration of two months. As it is a platform for those who are working towards uplifting the future of the young generation studying in government schools of remote India, this internship is unpaid. Candidates can apply through Internshala before February 25. The candidates will work on planning and conducting online events/webinars/social media campaigns for various projects. They will also support anchors in guest coordination for regular interaction on the platform.

Event management part time job/internship at Gurgaon in Pawzz

Pawzz is hiring candidates for a one-month internship programme. Interested applicants must apply before February 22 via the Internshala portal. It is important to note that this one-month internship is an unpaid one. The work profile includes speaking to prospective donors co-ordinating events for maximum fundraising output, managing stalls and coordinate with the sales team for the smooth functioning of the event.

Event management part time job/internship at Mumbai in Funworkspaces

This internship at Funworkspaces will last for three months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to reach out to students, professionals, and schools to participate in the event via emails, phone calls, and all other modes of communication. The last date to submit application forms on Internshala is February 19.

